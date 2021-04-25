Tomasz Dembler death: Six charged with murder after man found in woods
Six people have been charged with murder after a man's body was found dumped in woodland.
Tomasz Dembler, 39, was found in woods near Flatts Lane Country Park in Middlesbrough on 12 April.
Cleveland Police said five men and one woman, aged between 27 and 46, appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
They were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.
The force said the six people charged with murder are:
- Krysztof Ziolkowski, aged 46, of Spring Bank, Hull
- Martin Chielewski, 27, of Marton Road, Middlesbrough
- Adam Czerwinski, aged 44, of Edward Street, North Ormesby, Middlesbrough
- Rafael Chmielewski, 36, of Birchington Avenue, Middlesbrough
- Monika Slawomira Solerska, 36, of Birchington Avenue, Middlesbrough
- Tomasz Marek Reczycki, 37, of Ashfield Avenue, Middlesbrough
