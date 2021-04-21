Tomasz Dembler death: Six arrested over murder of man found in woods
- Published
Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man whose body was found dumped in woodland.
Tomasz Dembler, 39, was found in woods near Flatts Lane Country Park in Middlesbrough on 12 April, with Cleveland Police saying he could have been killed weeks before.
Officers raided five homes in the Middlesbrough area and one in Hull, with five men and one woman arrested.
Police have renewed their appeal for information.
One man aged 46 was arrested in Hull, while a woman, 36, and four men aged 27, 36, 36 and 44 were arrested at homes in Middlesbrough, Grangetown and North Ormesby.
The force said all those arrested were Polish and they were currently in police custody.
'Seek justice'
Det Ch Insp Matt Murphy-King said: "Today sees a significant development in the case after a considerable amount of work by the investigation team.
"We have had a good response from the public following the appeals last week, but I would still urge people to come forward and tell us what they know.
"We are continuing to provide support to Tomasz's family and are keeping them updated with developments.
"Our thoughts are with them as we continuing with our work to seek justice for Tomasz."
