Ann Heron murder: Durham Police accused of failing investigation
The step-daughter of a woman murdered more than 30 years ago has complained about the police's investigation.
Ann Heron was found with her throat cut at her home in Middleton St George near Darlington on 3 August 1990.
Her husband, Peter, was charged with murder in 2005 but the case against him was subsequently dropped.
His daughter, Debbie Simpson, said the murder and inquiry had been "damaging" to him and his family. Durham Police has been approached for comment.
Ms Simpson said: "In our opinion, Durham Constabulary failed to meet their own high professional standards which compromised the quality of their investigation."
Mrs Heron, 44, was last seen sunbathing in her garden at 15:30 BST before being found in her living room by her husband at about 18:00.
Police said there had been no signs of a struggle.
In 2020 a private investigator working on behalf of Mr Heron, who is now in his 80s, concluded a violent criminal on the run from prison may have been responsible for his wife's murder.
Jen Jarvie said Michael Benson, who died in 2011, was a "viable suspect".
On the BBC's Crimewatch in October 1990 viewers were told a blue car had been seen outside the Herons' house at about the time of the murder, and was later seen driving away at speed. Benson owned a blue car, Ms Jarvie said.
A blue van was also seen.
Solicitors acting for Ms Simpson said Durham Police never investigated Benson as a possible suspect.
Watson Woodhouse said the force had a "fixation" with Mr Heron being his wife's murderer, only focusing on evidence which could convict him and ignoring other information, including a potential alibi.
Solicitor Alistair Smith called for a review by the Independent Office of Police Conduct into the force's handling of the case and for another force to re-investigate.
"Durham Constabulary's fixation with Peter Heron being Ann Heron's murderer has been to the detriment of a full and proper investigation," he said.
"Their five paragraph response to Debbie Simpson's complaint has been wholly inadequate."
