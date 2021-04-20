Men arrested on suspicion of Stockton murder released
Two men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who disappeared almost six months ago have been released without charge.
Andrew Stones, 42, from Stockton, was last seen on Norton Road in the town at about midday on 28 October 2020.
Cleveland Police launched a murder inquiry and arrested two men, both 42, on suspicion of killing Mr Stones.
The force said it is "again appealing for information" to "help find answers for Andrew's family".
A spokeswoman said officers had spoken to Mr Stones' friends and family, carried out door-to-door inquiries and searched open land in the area of Dunmail Road in Stockton.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said: "We still believe that Andrew has come to harm and we know that someone has the information that we need to find answers for Andrew's family so that they know what has happened to him.
"We are leaning heavily on the public for their help. We need someone to come forward with information about seeing Andrew, knowing Andrew, or knowing what has happened to him."
