Flatts Lane body: Tomasz Dembler 'could have been murdered weeks ago'
A man whose body was found in woodland could have been murdered up to a month ago, police have said.
The body of Tomasz Dembler was discovered by two members of the public near Flatts Lane Country Park on the outskirts of Middlesbrough on Monday.
Cleveland Police believe the 39-year-old died in a "targeted murder" and might have been killed at some point in mid-March.
The father-of-one came to the UK from Poland 20 years ago.
Police said Mr Dembler had recently been living in Middlesbrough having moved there from Darlington.
'Horrendous time'
Det Ch Insp Matt Murphy-King is appealing for anyone who knew Mr Dembler and spoke to him during March and April to come forward, as well as anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Flatts Lane area.
"We have a team of homicide investigators looking into every possible line of inquiry to piece together what has happened to Tomasz," he said.
"We're providing support to the family in what is a horrendous time for them and my thoughts are with them.
"We know that local people, including the Polish community, will be understandably shocked and worried about what has happened to Tomasz.
"Public safety is always our top priority and there is no specific information at this time that there is a wider threat to the local community."