Middlesbrough police van burnt out by petrol bomb attackers
A police van was burnt out and another scorched when arsonists threw petrol bombs into a force's yard.
Cleveland Police said the vans were parked behind a police building on Kings Road in North Ormesby, Middlesbrough, when they were attacked at about 21:10 BST on Wednesday.
The force said two petrol bombs were thrown by two men. No-one was injured but one van is "out of use".
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Graham said it was "extremely dangerous".
He said: "It is absolutely unacceptable and extremely dangerous that someone should throw petrol bombs at our police vehicles.
"This could have led to someone being seriously injured or worse, and it will not be tolerated."
The force is appealing for information.
