Death of man discovered in Flatts Lane woods is 'suspicious'
Police investigating the discovery of a man's body in a wood are treating his death as suspicious.
The man was found in woods at Flatts Lane on the outskirts of Middlesbrough by two members of the public at about 15:30 BST on Monday.
Cleveland Police said formal identification is yet to take place and forensic specialists remain at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Matt Murphy-King said: "We are treating the death as suspicious."
"I would appeal for anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious in Flatts Lane woodland area to get in touch," he said.
