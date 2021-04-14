BBC News

Seaton Carew 'hang glider crash' turns out to be party balloons

image copyrightRNLI/Tom Collins
image captionThe Hartlepool RNLI crew found two large balloon letters which had been mistaken for a crashing hang glider

A lifeboat crew rushing to the rescue of a suspected crashed hang glider found party balloons instead.

A member of the public reported seeing what they thought was a hang glider falling into the sea off Seaton Carew, Teesside at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

A four-strong Hartlepool RNLI crew scrambled to the scene only to find two large deflated silver letter balloons.

Helm Ken Hay said the call had been made "with good intent" and the job was brought to a "satisfactory end".

