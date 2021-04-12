Dog found stuck in Skinningrove rocks days after disappearance
A dog has been found trapped beneath rocks on a beach three days after going missing with its owner.
The RNLI used a thermal imaging camera to find the man late on Friday at Skinningrove near Redcar but there was no sign of his pet Jack Russell.
On Monday, RNLI volunteer Ed Thomas was walking his dog Olly in the area of the rescue when their attention was caught by a dog barking.
The dog has now been reunited with its owners.
Mr Thomas said: "When the search finished on Friday night, of course we were delighted to have found the missing man but the fact his dog was missing left a real bittersweet taste.
"So when I went for my walk on Monday morning I deliberately went in the direction of the rescue with the faint hope that I might find the Jack Russell.
"I was fearing the worst. If his lead had been caught in the rocks and the tide had come in it was going to be bad news."
Mr Thomas said the dog was trapped beneath a recent rock fall by one of his legs and he saw its "little face peeping" out of a gap.
He said: "When I first went toward the dog, he wasn't exactly glad to see me. He was obviously in a bit of distress because his leg was stuck. But as soon as we got the rock off his leg he settled down and we were able to start walking back towards Saltburn with him."
A spokesman for the Redcar RNLI said the dog is now "happily home none too worse for his ordeal".