Hartlepool by-election candidates confirmed
The full list of candidates standing to be Hartlepool's new MP has been published.
People will vote on 6 May after the by-election was triggered by the resignation of Labour's Mike Hill last month.
These are the candidates (listed alphabetically by surname):
- David Bettney, Social Democratic Party
- The Incredible Flying Brick, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Hilton Dawson, The North East Party
- Gemma Evans, Women's Equality Party
- Rachel Sara Featherstone, The Green Party
- Adam Gaines, Independent
- Andrew Michael Hagon, Liberal Democrat
- Steve Jack, Freedom Alliance, No Lockdowns, No Curfews
- Chris Killick
- Sam Lee, Independent
- Claire Martin, Heritage Party
- Jill Mortimer, Conservative Party
- John Prescott, Reform UK
- Thelma Doris Walker, Independent
- W. Ralph Ward-Jackson, Independent
- Paul Daniel Williams, Labour Party
