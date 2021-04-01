Hartlepool by-election: Lib Dems reveal Andrew Hagon as candidate
- Published
A school teacher has been selected by the Lib Dems to stand in the Hartlepool by-election.
Andy Hagon, who was also the party's candidate in 2017 and again in 2019, pledged to "stand up for local people" if elected.
The by-election is being held following the resignation of the former Labour MP Mike Hill, who resigned amid sexual harassment claims, which he denies.
People in the town will vote for their new MP on 6 May.
Mr Hagon said: "I was born and raised in Hartlepool [and] truly understand the frustration of all Hartlepudlians who want more change and opportunities in their local community."
Dr Paul Williams, the former Stockton South MP, has been selected as Labour's candidate and farmer Jill Mortimer has been chosen to represent the Conservatives.
IT consultant John Prescott, will represent Reform UK, which was previously known as the Brexit Party.
Thelma Walker, the former Labour MP for Colne Valley, will represent the newly formed Northern Independence Party and and another former Labour MP, Hilton Dawson, is the candidate for the North East Party.
