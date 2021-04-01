Shildon: Murder accused appear in court following man's death
- Published
A 51-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in County Durham.
Officers were called to an address in Thornhill Gardens, Shildon, just after 17:00 BST on Tuesday, to what has been described as a disturbance.
Police have not released any details about the victim, or how he died.
The accused appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court where he was remanded in custody and will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 6 April.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.