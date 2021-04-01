BBC News

Greatham crash: Family pays tribute to grandmother

Published
image copyrightFamily Photograph
image captionMargaret Murray, 75, died in the crash on the A689 near Greatham

A family has paid tribute to a grandmother who died following a collision near Hartlepool.

Margaret Murray, 75, from Easington, County Durham, died in the crash on the A689 close to Greatham on Tuesday, at about 12:45 BST.

Mrs Murray's family said she was "much loved" and would be "greatly missed".

Five men, aged between 19 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the collision and released under investigation.

Cleveland Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact police.

