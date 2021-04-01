Former MP chosen to represent the North East Party in by-election
A former MP-turned celebrant has been selected by the North East Party to stand in the Hartlepool by-election.
Hilton Dawson, from Northumberland, previously held the Lancaster and Wyre parliamentary seat for Labour between 1997 and 2005.
The by-election is being held following the resignation of the former Labour MP Mike Hill, who resigned amid sexual harassment claims, which he denies.
People in the town will vote for their new MP on 6 May.
Mr Dawson said the small party had "big ideas and an integrity which will do well for Hartlepool."
Dr Paul Williams, the former Stockton South MP, has been selected as Labour's candidate and farmer Jill Mortimer has been chosen to represent the Conservatives.
IT consultant John Prescott, will represent Reform UK, which was previously known as the Brexit Party.
Thelma Walker, the former Labour MP for Colne Valley, will represent the newly-formed Northern Independence Party.
