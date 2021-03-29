Ex-MP to stand for Northern Independence party in by-election
A former West Yorkshire Labour MP has been chosen by a newly-formed party to stand in the Hartlepool by-election.
Thelma Walker, ex-MP for Colne Valley, has been chosen to represent the Northern Independence Party.
Dr Paul Williams has been selected as Labour's candidate to replace Mike Hill, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment which he denies.
Former farmer, Jill Mortimer will represent the Conservatives. The election is on 6 May.
Mrs Walker, a former headteacher, said on Twitter that she stands for "social justice."
