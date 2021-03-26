Middlesbrough businesses warned not to open illegally
- Published
Businesses are being warned not to re-open illegally before Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
The government has said shops cannot open before 12 April.
Middlesbrough Council issued a warning after a hairdressers and a barbers were caught breaking the current rules.
Head of Public Protection Judith Hedgley said the two firms "were clearly operating illegally by serving customers behind closed doors and with their shutters down".
Each has been given a £1,000 fixed penalty notice, she said.
The government's roadmap out of lockdown lists the earliest dates shops, hospitality and leisure venues can reopen.
If four criteria are met, including vaccines working and infection rates reducing, hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to reopen from 12 April, along with shops, leisure venues and outdoor hospitality.
Other restrictions could be relaxed on 17 May and 21 June.
Council executive member Dorothy Davison said close-contact businesses which operated contrary to the rules were "highly irresponsible".
"Although we are seeing a significant reduction in the rates of infection with Covid-19, there is still a significant risk of the disease being spread and leading to serious illness and deaths," she said.
