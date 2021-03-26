Hamawand Ali Hussein killing: Four more men sought
Four men are still being sought over the death of a drug dealer after three people were jailed over his killing.
Hamawand Ali Hussein, 30, was shot and killed at a house on Charterhouse Street, Hartlepool, on 14 September 2019.
Two men were jailed for 19 years and one for 15 years on Thursday, but four are still wanted for questioning by Cleveland Police.
The wanted men are all thought to be Albanian, the force said.
The men are:
- Sajmir Dodoveci, 35
- Daniel Kadiu, 29
- Armando Marku, 22
- Eugert Merizaj, 30
Det Ch Insp Sarah Robinson said Mr Hussein, who had fought the group which calls itself Islamic State (IS) in Kurdistan, will be "missed every day by his family".
She said: "His two sons will have to live the rest of their lives without their dad by their side.
"This is an ongoing investigation and four men remain wanted in connection with Mr Hussein's death."
'Genius'
Mr Hussein moved to Britain in 2005, but returned to his native Kurdistan in 2014 to be a sniper in the fight against IS.
Following his death, Peshmerga commanders described Mr Hussein as a great warrior.
According to reports, he was injured during the offensives of Shingal and Zummar, but carried on until the end of the war.
After his death, the Kurdistan-based Rudaw news organisation quoted Brigadier General Musa Gardi as saying: "He was a genius and an active Peshmerga.
"Believe me, there were only a few like Hamawand."
