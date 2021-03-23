Department for International Trade to open Darlington branch
- Published
The Department for International Trade will open an office in Darlington, the second government department to move to the town.
The department will employ 500 senior civil servants by 2030, the government said.
The treasury is also set to move 750 jobs from London to Darlington, as announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen claimed Darlington is "entering a new boom" time.
The Department for International Trade negotiates trade deals with other countries and promotes "British trade and investment across the world".
Conservative mayor Mr Houchen said: "It's not just civil service jobs that are coming here, we're attracting interest from a host of major financial, law and accountancy firms who are now looking for offices here because they want to be close to government.
"It's clear Darlington is entering a new boom time."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.