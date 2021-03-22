BBC News

Grace Thorpe death: Man denies murder of two-year-old

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionGrace Thorpe died in hospital on 11 November

A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a two-year-old girl.

Grace Thorpe was found in a critical condition at a property on Dale Street in New Marske, near Redcar, on 10 November and died in hospital the following day.

Adam Jackson, 26, denied a single charge of murder during a brief appearance at Teesside Crown Court earlier.

The judge ordered Mr Jackson, of Dale Street, to stand trial on 26 July.

