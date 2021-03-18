Labour unveils ex-Stockton South MP for Hartlepool seat
- Published
Former MP Dr Paul Williams has been announced as Labour's candidate for the vacant Hartlepool seat.
Dr Williams, who represented Stockton South from 2017 to 2019, will stand in the by-election caused by the resignation of Labour's Mike Hill.
Mr Hill stepped down ahead of facing claims of sexual harassment and victimisation, which he denies.
Dr Williams, a married father of two, said it was "an honour" to be selected for the seat.
Labour said Dr Williams has been working "on the front-line" throughout the coronavirus crisis.
The party confirmed Dr Williams will no longer be standing in the election for the next Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner due to be held in May, with a replacement candidate to be confirmed later.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.