Hartlepool museum aims to seize 'definitive' sword collection
A collection of 300 historical weapons including Admiral Lord Nelson's sword could be brought to Hartlepool if a bid to purchase it is successful.
The National Museum of the Royal Navy aims to house the privately-owned lot should a sale be agreed.
It has been described as a "once in a generation" chance to secure the "definitive collection" of hand-to-hand naval combat weaponry.
Hartlepool Borough Council approved a loan so the bid could be submitted.
The collection, which spans the period from the 17th to the mid-19th Century, includes swords, dirks, axes, pikes and other weapons used to board and capture ships.
The personal fighting sword of Nelson, thought to have been gifted to him by his uncle when he joined the Royal Navy, would be one of the "stars" of the exhibition.
"Nelson carried it in every battle that you see him depicted in - it's always the sword that he's got," said Dominic Tweddle, director general of the museum.
"It's not the world's most expensive sword, he had many more glamorous ones, but it is his fighting weapon."
Pandemic funding delays
Another sword in the collection was carried by Captain Broke in the battle between HMS Shannon and the US Navy frigate the USS Chesapeake, during the 1812-14 war.
Mr Tweddle said if secured the collection would "reinvent" the museum's Fighting Ships gallery around the story of the Chesapeake and the Shannon.
"It's really important to seize it because no-one will ever put together a collection of weapons like this, it's not possible these days."
The local authority was approached to approve a loan, from an existing redevelopment pot, as a fallback due to concerns the pandemic could delay other fundraising routes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The size of the loan has not been disclosed but it was unanimously backed by the finance and policy committee and will be repaid.
Council leader Shane Moore said: "It's no secret that I'm somewhat of a history buff and naval geek especially, but honestly this is for me a huge win for the town.
"I think it's going to be fantastic for us if we can pull this off. One of the swords is Nelson's own fighting sword, you can't get better than that, can you?"
