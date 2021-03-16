Mike Hill: Hartlepool MP quits 'with immediate effect'
Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill has resigned "with immediate effect", the party has confirmed.
It is understood his departure relates to an investigation into his conduct.
Mr Hill was due to face an employment tribunal later this year into claims of "sexual harassment and victimisation". He has been approached for comment
A spokesperson for the constituency Labour Party said it wanted a candidate in place quickly to "start work on sharing Labour's positive vision".
'Proud of the town'
They added: "Over the past 10 years Hartlepool has been battered by the Tories down in Westminster.
"The local Tories focus on Middlesbrough and Stockton and Hartlepool is left out.
"We want to see new good jobs, the services people need right here, and a thriving town centre when people get back to the shops again.
"We need a Labour MP who will stand up to the Tories after a decade of neglect."
