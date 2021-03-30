Cleveland PCC 2021: The candidates who say they are standing
People living on Teesside will vote on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC) as well as voting in the Tees Valley mayor and local authority elections.
The elections were due to take place in May 2020 but were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The first Cleveland PCC was appointed in November 2012.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
These are the candidates who have so far said they intend to stand for PCC this year (listed alphabetically):
Chris Jones, Liberal Democrat
Represents West Dyke ward on Redcar and Cleveland Council.
Matthew Storey, Labour
The Labour group leader for Middlesbrough Council and represents the central ward.
Steve Turner, Conservative
Political advisor and former Redcar and Cleveland borough councillor.
