Middlesbrough flood scheme reaches 'major milestone'
A multimillion-pound flood defence scheme set to protect almost 500 homes and businesses has reached a "major milestone".
The £4.8m project, which is intended to hold back flood waters in part of Middlesbrough, has seen a debris screen lifted into place.
The structure should prevent rubbish from causing blockages in culverts.
Middlesbrough Council said the scheme would give the "best possible protection".
The project at Marton West Beck and Albert Park also includes the construction of new flood walls as well as a new drainage system and several water storage areas,
Councillor Dennis McCabe, Middlesbrough Council's executive member for environment and commercial services, said it would "offer a great degree of reassurance to a large number of homes".
"It's more important than ever that we ensure those areas at the greatest risk have the best possible protection," he added.
The Environment Agency described the installation of the debris screen as a "major milestone" in the project, which is intended to slow the flow of flood water and reduce its impact downstream.
It is expected the remainder of the scheme will be completed in the next two months.
