Stockton mobility scooter fitted with bike engine seized
- Published
A modified mobility scooter which had been fitted with a motorbike engine has been seized by police.
Cleveland Police said the vehicle and a Mazda car were confiscated on Tuesday in Shaftsbury Street in Stockton.
Members of the public had reported the vehicles to officers because they were being driven dangerously in the area.
It is not known how fast the mobility scooter could travel, but the world record for one is 180.26km/h (112mph) set in Klettwitz, Germany, in May 2017.
In separate move, Durham Police also revealed they stopped a car for "suspected document offences" and found two piglets in the boot.
Our officers come across many things during their shift, some they see daily, this however was a surprise, when the vehicle was stopped for suspected document offences and two piglets were found in the boot. No animals were harmed in this stop. #RuralLife pic.twitter.com/cDPh1nDlVs— Durham Police RPU SC (@DurhamRPUSC) March 10, 2021
