Middlesbrough Teessaurus Park 'turbocharge' plan unveiled

Published
image copyrightMiddlesbrough Council
image captionMayor Andy Preston says the plans will take the visitor attraction "to the next level"

Plans to "turbocharge" a visitor attraction in Middlesbrough have been revealed by the town's elected mayor.

Teessaurus Park, on the banks of the River Tees, is a large open space featuring dinosaur skeleton sculptures.

The proposed £250,000 upgrade includes motion sensors and a sound system so dinosaurs "roar" when visitors pass by, a children's zip wire, and a cafe.

The aim is to increase footfall and boost the park as the centrepiece of riverside walking routes.

Mayor Andy Preston said: "We have a phenomenal opportunity to turbocharge one of the attractions that makes Middlesbrough unique.

"The park has already been improved thanks in part due to the dedication of volunteers - now this investment will see footfall balloon.

"People already travel for miles to visit and these plans will take the park to another level."

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe sculptures at the park will benefit from enhanced lighting under the new plans

A decision on the improvement works is due to be taken at a meeting of the council's executive on 16 March.

