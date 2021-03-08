Ex-Radio 1 DJ Mark Page in year-long wait for child abuse trial
- Published
A former Radio 1 DJ facing charges of child sexual abuse must wait a year before his trial begins.
Mark Page, 62, faces two counts of attempting to incite or cause a girl to engage in sexual activity and two of arranging or facilitating sexual exploitation in the Philippines.
Mr Page did not enter a plea at Teesside Crown Court, but previously denied the charges in a statement.
The former Middlesbrough FC stadium announcer was bailed until 28 February.
Mr Page, of Rowallane Gardens, Ingleby Barwick, worked for Radio 1 in the 1980s.
Judge Paul Watson said: "Because of the severe backlog and delays that have been created largely by the outbreak of the coronavirus, it is not possible to list this case, being a fairly lengthy five to seven days, until February next year.
"It's regrettable, I am afraid, it's a fact of life."
All the offences are alleged to have happened in 2016.
The statement previously issued by the defendant's solicitor, Henri Brandman, said: "Mr Page vehemently denies the alleged offences and will vigorously defend himself against the charges.
"He has had business, military and charitable interests in the Philippines for a number of years."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.