Tall Ships returning to Hartlepool in 2023
The Tall Ships Races will return to Teesside in 2023, it has been announced.
The vessels will be berthed in Hartlepool for the first time since 2010 when almost one million people visited them.
Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore said their return reflected the town's "proud maritime heritage".
The event sees dozens of ships make their way to a number of European ports.
They will be on show at Hartlepool's Waterfront site, including the former Jacksons Landing area which the local authority is planning to redevelop.
Mr Moore said: "To host the Tall Ships again will be a huge honour.
"Hartlepool Waterfront and its associated facilities are second to none and we proved during 2010 that we have the capability to host an event of this magnitude."
Further details will be announced in due course.
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen pledged the event would "attract international attention to the whole of Teesside".
The regatta has regularly visited the North East in recent years, with Sunderland hosting the ships in 2019 and Blyth in 2016.
