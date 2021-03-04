Natalie Jenkins murder: Four arrests woman's disappearance
Four people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman police believe has been murdered.
Natalie Jenkins, 32, was last seen in Middlesbrough in December 2019.
Cleveland Police have arrested a woman and three men on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to prevent a lawful burial.
A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to prevent a lawful burial in April 2020 remains on bail.
The newly arrested 38-year-old woman and men aged 18, 41, and 42 have been released under investigation.
Senior Investigating Officer Mark Dimelow said: "We are determined to find Natalie and bring those responsible for her murder to justice.
"Our team of detectives have carried out a huge amount of work on Natalie's case, including looking at hours of CCTV, focusing on extensive searches and speaking to potential witnesses and members of the public.
"We are continuing to appeal to the public and want to bring Natalie home to her family.
"There is a significant Crimestoppers reward in place for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for Natalie's murder."
Ms Jenkins from Thornaby, was last seen on CCTV walking towards Albert Park on Park Road South in Middlesbrough at 23:38 GMT on 10 December 2019.
