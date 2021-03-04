Redcar election counts will need 'special arrangements'
- Published
Local election counts on Teesside are to be split across more than one location because of coronavirus restrictions, a council chief said.
In Redcar and Cleveland there are two by-elections for councillors, the Tees Valley mayor and Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner on 6 May.
Counts for the latter two are usually held at one site in Billingham.
But due to restrictions there is not enough space for all the people needed so special arrangements are being made.
A larger workforce will also need to be recruited for contingency purposes should individuals need to self-isolate, councillors were told.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that John Sampson, managing director of Redcar and Cleveland Council, suggested the council could use portable buildings where necessary.
He also highlighted the fact that staff who assisted at elections were typically "of an age", meaning they fell into vulnerable covid categories.
He said: "We have done a lot of work in terms of establishing the bases, the normal polling stations will be as is, bar one or two, where we have had to put in other arrangements.
"This was predominantly around schools and not wanting to close a school just as they get operational again.
"We are looking at Covid-safety arrangements that we need to have in place in terms of the elections, but we will give further updates and are geared up to make sure they are safe and operational."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.