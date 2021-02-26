Covid: Stockton boy, 10, takes part in virus treatment trial
A 10-year-old boy who became seriously ill with Covid-19 has taken part in a trial of experimental treatments for the disease.
Aiden Temple, from Stockton-on-Tees, said he "felt very scared and worried" when he fell sick before Christmas.
Unusually for a child, his immune system overreacted to the virus and his symptoms became so severe he had to be admitted to hospital.
His mum, Jane Temple, said she had been "absolutely terrified".
Because it is rare for a child as young as Aiden to be so ill, staff at North Tees Hospital asked if he would take part in a national project researching different drug treatments.
He was given immunoglobulin - antibodies from recovered Covid patients.
Research nurse Alex Ramshaw said if the trial shows the treatment is successful it could be offered to other children.
"We obviously can't say for certain if the treatment Aiden received was helpful to him but it's obviously really positive how well he did afterwards and the fact that he's home and recovered so well," she said.
"We need patients like Aiden and their data, to show whether a treatment is effective or not."
Aiden's dad, Jason Temple, said the decision to take part in the trial was made "primarily by Aiden".
"This is something that he would like to do and not just for him," he said.
"He thought if he could do anything possible while he was there to help the speedy recovery of others and to stop any other children having to go through something like what he, and we, have gone through."
Aiden said he felt proud to have been able to help.
