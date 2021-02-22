Stockton death: Three men held on suspicion of murder
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Stockton.
Officers were called to a house in Eleanor Place on Friday evening where a man in his 20s was found with serious injuries.
He was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough and died on Sunday, Cleveland Police said.
Three men, aged 29, 40 and 50, have been detained on suspicion of his murder and are in custody.
