Steven Clark: Missing man's parents released in murder investigation
The parents of a man who went missing nearly 30 years ago, who were arrested on suspicion of his murder, have been released without charge.
Steven Clark, 23, was last seen near his home in Marske, near Redcar, on 28 December, 1992.
His body has not been found and police said the investigation was ongoing.
Mr Clark's parents, Doris and Charles, confirmed they were arrested in September, describing the situation as "absolutely ludicrous".
Following the police statement, confirming two people had been released, Mrs Clark described it as "fantastic news".
"It's wonderful. It was never going to be any other way really," she told the Press Association.
"I think it has not really sunk in yet, I am sure tomorrow we will be feeling more completely ecstatic. It is a good thing to have happened."
'Serious harm'
The disappearance is being treated as murder following a cold case review by the Cleveland and North Yorkshire police forces.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said officers have followed "a significant number of lines of inquiry" since the launch of the murder investigation last year.
"We are continuing to investigate Steven's disappearance and people can continue to contact us with information," he added.
"There is no proof of life and we believe Steven has come to serious harm, and the case continues to be classified as one of suspected murder."
Mr Clark was left with disabilities following a childhood road accident which left him with a severely damaged left arm, a damaged leg and pronounced limp.
Detectives originally believed he was last seen going into toilets near Saltburn Pier, but in September 2020 Cleveland Police said he had been sighted later the same day near his home.
At the time of his disappearance he was attending the Rathbone Society in Redcar, which worked with people with disabilities to improve their employability.
He had also taken part in a training video, which was first shown in television appeals after he went missing.
