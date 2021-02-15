Attacks on Cleveland fire crews an 'embarrassment'
Fire chiefs have branded the number of attacks on crews as "disgusting and an embarrassment".
A meeting of the Cleveland Fire Authority was told that from April 2020 to January 2021 there were 39 incidents of violence to staff.
Although this was only one more than the same period the previous year, it was during lockdown or the tier system with limited social contact.
Chief fire officer Ian Hayton described it as "unacceptable".
Councillor Luke Frost, Stockton-on-Tees representative on the authority, said: "Given that for the best part of the last year we've been in a lockdown and had very limited contact with people, I still find that figure to be a disgrace and kind of embarrassing to be honest.
"It doesn't reflect on the whole of Teesside, but certainly it seems that we do have a problem with a small minority of people."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the meeting heard there had been fewer opportunities for community engagement with youngsters during the pandemic, which was likely to have had an effect.
Mr Hayton said they had invested in CCTV cameras on vehicles and body-worn cameras for front-line staff in a bid to tackle the problem.
He added: "We're not resting on our laurels and we are certainly investigating what more we can do to actually reduce the number of violence to staff incidents."
