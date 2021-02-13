Covid: Tests offered in Middlesbrough after SA variant found
Extra coronavirus testing is being carried out in Middlesbrough after a case of the South African variant of coronavirus was detected.
A test centre has been set up at the Parkway Centre in Coulby Newham and anyone over the age of 16 from Marton and Coulby Newham is being urged to get a test.
Health chiefs said an appointment was not necessary.
The town has the fifth highest infection rate in England.
Public Health England said as of 8 February, the rate per 100,000 people in Middlesbrough was 357.5 - down slightly from 359.6 the week before.
Consultant in Public Health in Middlesbrough, Esther Mireku said: "While the overall Covid infection rate in Middlesbrough has now halved from its peak in early January, it has still not decreased as much as we would have liked.
"The high prevalence of Covid in the town, combined with the reporting of this variant, are a reminder to everyone of the importance of staying at home as much as possible and following hands-face-space when out for an essential reason."
Middlesbrough mayor Andy Preston said: "New variants are popping up in different towns and cities around the country.
"What's really important now is that we establish whether the variant has spread further around Middlesbrough."
Surge testing has been used in a number of areas across the country including Manchester in an attempt to get on top of new variants of the disease.
