Anthony Hart jailed for murdering 'popular' Middlesbrough man
- Published
A killer has been jailed for at least 21 years for the murder of a man he "befriended" in the street.
Anthony Hart stabbed Francis Betteridge on 27 December 2019 in his bungalow in South Bank, near Middlesbrough, before setting fire to the property.
Hart then "casually" went off to buy a takeaway and gave his victim's bank card to someone else to steal money.
Hart, 39, of Hartington Road, Stockton, was found guilty of murder at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.
On the day of Mr Betteridge's death, the two men were seen on CCTV at a shop buying a bottle of brandy.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page, of Cleveland Police, said Hart and his victim had shared a drink together inside Mr Betteridge's bungalow in Stephen Street.
"Later that evening, Anthony Hart stabbed Francis to death and set fire to his home in an attempt to cover up his crime and evade justice," he added.
"This was a cruel and horrific murder that shocked both the community and the investigating officers.
"Although we can never bring Francis back, I hope that his family can take some comfort from knowing that Hart will now spend a significant time behind bars."
Mr Betteridge, who was 62 and known as Frank or Frankie, was described by his family as a "well-loved and popular" member of the South Bank community.
