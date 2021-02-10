BBC News

Sophie Moss death: Man charged with murder

image copyrightFamily photo
image captionSophie Moss was unresponsive when emergency services arrived

A man has been charged with murdering a woman in County Durham.

Sophie Moss was found unresponsive and in a critical condition at a property in Glaisdale Court, Darlington, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Durham Police said.

A 31-year-old man will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

