Middlesbrough barber fined for breaking lockdown rules
A barber has been fined £1,000 for breaching lockdown restrictions and warned he could face a £10,000 penalty or prosecution if he does it again.
The Middlesbrough stylist is the third in the north-east of England to be caught breaking the rules this month.
He was found with customers inside his salon after people were spotted coming and going.
Hairdressers are currently banned from operating and the borough's mayor said the rules were "crystal clear".
"To continue to operate, as this barber did, seriously risks the spread of coronavirus and it is not only the business that is at fault but its customers are as well," Andy Preston said.
"Most of us have desperately wanted a haircut at times over the last 11 months but we've had to wait, and for good reason."
Middlesbrough Council public protection staff found attempts, including locking doors, had been made to hide that the business was open.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said this posed a fire risk and was in breach of regulations.
It said business owners had "a legal responsibility to ensure people on the premises are safe".
The council has issued £33,000 in fines to 17 businesses in the town for continuing to trade while prohibited by coronavirus regulations.
