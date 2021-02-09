BBC News

Ex-Radio 1 DJ Mark Page faces child sex charges

Published
image captionMark Page was a DJ at Radio 1 in the 1980s

A former Radio 1 DJ and football stadium announcer has appeared in court charged with child sex offences.

Mark Page, 62, faces two counts of attempting to incite or cause a girl to engage in sexual activity.

Two further charges allege he arranged or facilitated sexual exploitation in the Philippines.

Following a hearing at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday, Mr Page was bailed and the case adjourned to 8 March.

Mr Page, of Rowallane Gardens, Ingleby Barwick, worked for Radio 1 in the 1980s and had also been a stadium announcer for Middlesbrough FC.

The offences he is charged with were said to have occurred in 2016.

Mr Page was not required to enter a plea and will next appear at Teesside Crown Court.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.