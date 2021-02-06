140-year-old Bishop Auckland butcher shop listed
- Published
A 140-year-old former butcher shop in a town centre has been listed Grade II.
Gregory's butchers opened in Bishop Auckland in 1850 and the building it took over in 1881 is still in use today as a bakery.
The shop on Newgate Street was split into two units, the left selling pork and the right beef, while outbuildings in the rear yard were used as a slaughterhouse and boiling house.
Original features include a stained glass window and rails to move meat.
Veronica Fiorato from Historic England, said: "Butchers used to be common on the high-street but are becoming increasingly rare. While Gregory's has changed its business over the years, it has retained a lot of the character of the original early 20th century butchers shop and, as such, adds much to the special heritage of Bishop Auckland's historic town centre."
Carl Marshall, Durham County Council's Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: "We are delighted that this building has been recognised for its well-preserved character and its heritage as a prominent family business."
He said Bishop Auckland has 75 listed building, adding: "We would encourage people to look up and around them next time they visit and see what fascinating historic and architectural features they can find."
Historic England said giving a building listed status recognises its importance historically and offers it protection from redevelopment "for future generations".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.