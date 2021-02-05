Middlesbrough knifeman jailed over 'unforgiveable' attack
- Published
A knifeman who attacked a family in an "unforgiveable" raid on their home days before Christmas has been jailed for seven years.
The occupants, including a children, were woken by breaking glass and barricaded themselves in a bedroom of their Middlesbrough home.
Thomas Nixon tried to stab the father after forcing the door open.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday.
The robbery happened at a property in the town's Newport area, and the court was told Nixon fled with Christmas presents, phones, jewellery and irreplaceable items of sentimental value.
Det Con Craig Spenceley, of Cleveland Police, described Nixon's actions as "unforgiveable" and "absolutely horrific".
"He targeted a young family in their own home a week before Christmas, which should have been an exciting time for them.
"Not only did Nixon rob them of their belongings, he also tried to stab one of the victims in front of his own child and made them all suffer through an incident which can only be described as a nightmare."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.