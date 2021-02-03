Covid: Teesside drugs supply lines hit by pandemic
Illegal drug supply chains on Teesside have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, police have said.
Cleveland Police Ch Insp Chris Smiles told councillors there had been a reduction locally and nationally due to lockdown restrictions.
The force was hopeful a shortage in the supply of drugs "might move people on to be rehabilitated".
The Safer Stockton Partnership panel also heard other crimes had fallen, particularly those involving property.
Councillors were told cases of shoplifting between April and December had dropped by 52.6%, compared with the same period in 2019.
Business robberies were down 72.2% and commercial burglaries were down 27.9%.
Councillor Steve Nelson said acquisitive crimes were often driven by drug addictions and asked whether addicts were getting money for drugs from another source.
"Or, more optimistically, has there been an increase in people seeking referrals, assistance and treatment?" he said.
In December, councillors in Middlesbrough were told crack cocaine, drugs bought over the internet and the abuse of prescription drugs were increasing problems, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ch Insp Smiles said officers were conscious reduced supply lines could have an effect on what drugs were made from, with substances being mixed.
