Coronavirus: Two Eston pensioners targeted in Covid-19 vaccine scam
A 92-year-old woman had money stolen from her home by two people she thought were there to give her a Covid vaccine.
The pensioner was shaken but unhurt following the scam involving a man and a woman in Eston on Wednesday.
A day earlier a woman wearing a visor and plastic pinafore offered a 76-year-old in Fabian Road a private vaccine for £100.
The woman declined the offer despite the fraudster being persistent, and she then drove off, police said.
The suspect, who was carrying a vanity case, was described as having a skinny build and spoke with a Geordie accent.
Supt Emily Harrison, from Cleveland Police, said: "These are two particularly distressing cases and we are concerned that people are exploiting the vaccine campaign in this way."
Mark Adams, director of public health for South Tees, said the NHS would never ask for payment or identity documents, or come to people's homes unannounced.
