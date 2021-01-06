Coronavirus: Middlesbrough intensive care doctor urges people to stay at home
- Published
An intensive care doctor has urged people to "stay at home" after a "torrid few days desperately trying to keep people alive and failing".
In his latest blog post, consultant Richard Cree said the new lockdown will only be as effective "as we make it".
Seven wards at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough have been set aside for Covid patients as pressure mounts under the new variant, he said.
England's third lockdown has legally come into force.
Mr Cree said the number of patients being admitted to his hospital has "risen significantly" and "the situation is only going to get worse".
He wrote: "We know that the next two weeks are likely to be very busy. There is nothing now that can be done about this.
"The people who will be admitted to critical care over the next fortnight will already have been infected."
In preparation, all elective surgery at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton has been cancelled for the next eight weeks so staff can be redeployed to support intensive care, Mr Cree said.
He said staff numbers have also been "bolstered" by retired and paediatric nurses.
"There is no doubt that we are in for a stormy time. The new variant of the virus is significantly more infectious.
"Any lockdown will ultimately only be as effective as we make it so everyone needs to play their part.
"I have spent a torrid few days desperately trying to keep people alive and failing.
"We have all seen far too many people die.
"Please, please stay at home."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.