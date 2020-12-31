Ingleby Barwick stabbing: Two teenagers injured
Two teenagers have been stabbed during an apparent argument involving a group of people.
The 17-year-olds were attacked outside the Lowfields shops, in Ingleby Barwick, near Thornaby, Teeside, at about 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.
They were taken to hospital with wounds - one is stable after being stabbed under his arm while the other, stabbed in the neck, has been discharged.
Cleveland Police said a knife was used and appealed for witnesses.