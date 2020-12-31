Days-old kittens rescued from Hartlepool recycling plant
Two kittens were rescued from a rubbish sorting conveyor belt in the nick of time by workers at a recycling plant.
The animals, which were only a few days old and still had their eyes closed. and cords attached were on the brink of being crushed by machinery at J&B Recycling in Hartlepool.
It is believed a feral cat gave birth to them in a bin, which was then collected and dumped at the centre.
The pair of males are now being cared for by the RSPCA.
RSPCA officer Shane Lynn, who collected them, said: "These kittens were incredibly lucky to have been spotted by the eagle-eyed workers.
"If it wasn't for their quick actions they could have been killed by the machinery at the plant.
"They were extremely cold and quite weak but, thankfully, don't seem seriously affected by their ordeal so hopefully they should pull through and, eventually, we'll be able to find them loving new homes."
He added: "Feral cats can be extremely resourceful and thrive in the wild. But, sometimes, mother cats can choose rather unusual places to give birth.
"It may be that this pair's mum chose a bin for shelter before being separated from her babies when it was emptied."
