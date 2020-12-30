Coronavirus: North East Tier 4 restrictions 'frustrating'
Tier four restrictions are "frustrating" but vaccines offer hope for the future, political leaders in the north-east of England have said.
From Thursday, the whole region will be under tougher measures including a stay at home order.
Redcar and Cleveland Council leader Mary Lanigan said she was "extremely concerned" about the impact on businesses.
Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen said it was "critical" people follow the rules.
'Light at end of tunnel'
Under tier four restrictions, non-essential shops, hairdressers, and leisure and entertainment venues must close, with a new "stay at home" message introduced.
Health secretary Matt Hancock said the NHS was "under very significant pressures" and the measures were necessary to stop the spread of Covid-19.
The leaders of Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland councils said they would "press government for fair decisions and continue to seek strengthened business support".
Mrs Lanigan said she was "disappointed" Tees Valley was moving from tier three to four and there had been a "huge effort" from residents to "keep themselves and others safe".
She said: "More of our fantastic businesses will have to close and others cannot resume trading. We are extremely concerned about the impact the further restrictions will have on our economy and the jobs it provides."
She said there was some "light at the end of the tunnel" in the form of vaccines.
Mr Houchen said he understood the "frustration felt by many people" but it is "critical people continue to follow the rules - wash your hands, wear a mask and keep your distance from other people".
