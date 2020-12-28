Steven Clark: Missing man's voice and walk shown on film
Footage of a man missing for nearly three decades has been released by police investigating his disappearance.
Steven Clark, 23, was last seen near his home in Marske, near Redcar on 28 December, 1992.
His part in a disability charity training video was first shown in television appeals a year later.
Det Ch Insp Shaun Page said it was being aired again in the hope hearing how Mr Clark spoke and seeing how he walked might jog someone's memory.
"Steven had a distinctive walk as a result of a childhood road accident and the footage shows his walk, and you also hear his voice when he is sat at a computer and speaking," he said.
"The response from the public so far has been fantastic, but I would urge others to come forward."
The film was made by the Rathbone Society, which supports people with disabilities.
Mr Clark attended its centre in Redcar because his accident had left him with a damaged arm and leg and a pronounced limp.
Detectives originally believed Mr Clark was last seen going into toilets near Saltburn Pier.
But, in September this year, Cleveland Police said he had been sighted later the same day near his home.
His body has not been found but police are treating his disappearance as murder following a cold case review.
Mr Clark's parents, Doris and Charles, were arrested on suspicion of his murder in September and have been released under investigation.
Cleveland Police has not named them but Mr and Mrs Clark confirmed their arrest.
Mrs Clark, of Marske, said the couple denied murdering their son and described the situation as "absolutely ludicrous".
