'Complicated' £2.5m Witton Park replacement bridge opens
A new £2.5m single-carriageway road bridge has opened to replace one that had become structurally unsound.
The old bridge at Witton Park near Bishop Auckland was closed in 2018 after it was found to be "suffering from structural issues".
Work on the new bridge across the River Wear began on 15 June and is now complete, Durham County Council said.
It was officially opened by 93-year-old local farmer Sonny Davis and council chairman Katie Corrigan.
The council said the work was "complicated" by a rail bridge which passes directly above it.
Brian Stephens, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: "Our teams have worked tremendously hard to carry out this complicated redevelopment quickly and safely, which is no mean feat in the current climate.
"The reopening of the bridge makes it easier for local residents and visitors to get around the area and we look forward to seeing it busy in years to come."
