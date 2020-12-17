John Wright killing: Drug dealers guilty of 'fake cash' attack
Two drug dealers have been found guilty of killing a man as punishment for using fake banknotes to buy crack cocaine.
Kienan Johnson, 22, beat John Wright with a baton before Jordan Vaughan, 21, stabbed the 41-year-old in Stockton on 29 December 2019.
Jurors at Teesside Crown Court found Vaughan guilty of murder. They cleared Johnson of the same charge but found him guilty of manslaughter.
They are due to be sentenced on Friday.
The trial heard Johnson, of Windsor Road in Stockton, had intended to hit Mr Wright after he paid the pair with a fake £20 note.
He said he wanted to make sure Wright didn't do it again and hit him two or three times with a baton at a green near Parliament Street shortly after 13:00 GMT.
Vaughan, of Harlow Crescent in Thornaby, claimed Wright then came at with him a brick so he stabbed him in self defence, but that was rejected by jurors.
The court heard that although he suffered multiple injuries, it was the knife wound in the back that killed Mr Wright.
Vaughan was warned he faces a mandatory life sentence.
